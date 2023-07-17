Probe into how heroin worth R75m made it through SA border

An investigation is under way to determine how a truck carrying 250 heroin bricks managed to enter South Africa without being thoroughly checked at the border. According to the Hawks, the drugs worth an estimated R75 million and destined for the international market, were coming from Mozambique.

A 49-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discovery on Sunday. The Hawks said its SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (Saneb) received information from Witrivier K9 about a truck that could possibly be ferrying drugs. The Hawks’ Secunda Saneb with the assistance of Elukwatini Local Criminal Record Centre, the Elukwatini Fire Department and the SAPS Badplaas pulled the truck over and it was escorted back to the station.

The fire department assisted with the opening of a concealed compartment where 250, 1kg heroin bricks were discovered. “The drug bust was as a result of the Trilateral Planning Cell (TPC) which is a team established by the ministries responsible for policing of South Africa, Mozambique and Tanzania, to counter heroin trafficking through the Southern Route” said DPCI head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya. The suspect is due to appear in the Carolina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute.