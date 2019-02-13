A meeting, which was chaired by HRC commissioner Reverend Chris Nissen, was held at the urging of the ANC following deep unhappiness expressed over the department allegedly overlooking coloureds when it filled seven positions in its Mitchells Plain office with Africans. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Western Cape ANC has welcomed the commitment by the Human Rights Commission (HRC) to investigate allegations of discriminatory labour practices by the Department of Labour against coloured people in the province. This undertaking was given on Monday at a meeting between the Department of Labour, members of Gatvol Capetonians and Mitchells Village Civic Association (MVCA), it said on Wednesday.

The meeting, which was chaired by HRC commissioner Reverend Chris Nissen, was held at the urging of the ANC following deep unhappiness expressed over the department allegedly overlooking coloureds when it filled seven positions in its Mitchells Plain office with Africans.

Chief director of Western Cape operations Mawele Ntamo led the Department of Labour’s delegation. The MVCA delegation comprised of its chairperson Sulyman Stellenboom and secretary Lameez Moosa.

The HRC pledged to investigate these allegations, as well as the Department’s employment equity policy, and also to complete its probe within 14 working days.

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said: “We welcome this investigation. From what we heard from the Department of Labour, certain designated groups were underrepresented in some the ranks of its employees.

"We believe in the impartiality and integrity of the HRC report and have the fullest confidence in its investigation.”

