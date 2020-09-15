Probe into Owam Jezile’s death, the one year old toddler found floating in a Cape dam

Cape Town - Police are investigating the death of 1-year-old Owam Jezile, whose body was discovered floating in a dam in Vosho, Samora Machel. Owam was playing with other children in a neighbour’s yard when he disappeared at the weekend. His distraught mother, Nomazizi Jezile, said he disappeared on Saturday when his 11-year-old sister had gone inside the house to prepare something to eat, and she was doing the laundry. “I was busy doing the laundry and the children were playing with my neighbour’s kids next door. “My daughter had gone inside, but when she came back out she could not find Owam.

“I started panicking and began searching for him,” she said.

The 37-year-old mother said she then heard one of her neighbours screaming, and went to see what had happened.

“My son’s lifeless body was floating in the dam.

“I became weak to my knees with disbelief because I could not understand how he could have got there as he was still crawling,” she said.

Jezile said her family was struggling to come to terms with the child’s death, and did not have means to bury him.

“We are very heartbroken; he had his whole life ahead of him, and now he is gone.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said an inquest had been opened into Owam’s death.

Anyone who is able to assist Owam’s family can contact Jezile at 073 474 4103.

Cape Times