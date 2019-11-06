Probe into why hijacking conviction for Uyinene’s alleged killer wasn't disclosed ongoing









Following Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder, it emerged that the 42-year-old suspect Luyanda Botha had a conviction relating to a hijacking. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - It's unclear at what stage the probe into the SA Post Office’s (Sapo) vetting process of Luyanda Botha is, as on Tuesday the Department of Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services said that it needed time to give an update. Botha, accused of raping and killing 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, briefly appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where the case was postponed until tomorrow when it is to be transferred to the Western Cape High Court. Botha is to remain behind bars. Following Uyinene’s murder it emerged that the appointment of the 42-year-old, who worked at the Clareinch Post Office, revealed a conviction relating to a hijacking. Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams ordered a probe into why this information was not shared with Sapo’s executive and board.

Ministry spokesperson Mishack Molakeng said they needed more time to respond to requests for an update.

Uyinene was raped and bludgeoned to death in August. Botha confessed to the crimes six days later when police arrested and questioned him.

Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Rodney de Kock yesterday said a second charge of rape was added, and would be explained during the trial. “All the evidence has been handed to the defence, and all aspects will be revealed and dealt with in court.

“The defence advocate needs to be able to consult properly with the contents of the docket and take proper instructions from the accused.”

Deputy DPP advocate Bonnie Currie- Gamwo added that they had been in contact with the Mrwetyana family.

“They said they are quite happy with how the matter has been handled by the NPA and the SAPS and they will only come down to Cape Town when the matter is in the high court.”

At Uyinene’s funeral, her mother Nomangwane Mrwetyana said she would start a foundation in her daughter’s name to protect women against gender-based violence.