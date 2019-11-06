Botha, accused of raping and killing 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, briefly appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where the case was postponed until tomorrow when it is to be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.
Botha is to remain behind bars.
Following Uyinene’s murder it emerged that the appointment of the 42-year-old, who worked at the Clareinch Post Office, revealed a conviction relating to a hijacking.
Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams ordered a probe into why this information was not shared with Sapo’s executive and board.