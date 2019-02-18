Cape Town – The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) has launched a probe after 10 members of a fishing vessel were rescued when it sunk off the west coast, near Saldanha Bay.

The Samsa Maritime Rescue Co-ordinating Centre (MRCC) in Cape Town said the vessel’s skipper, who was among the 10 rescued crew, confirmed that the Ankoveld experienced difficulties after it had begun to take water in the engine room, following which it capsized and sunk.