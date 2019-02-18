The Samsa Maritime Rescue Co-ordinating Centre (MRCC) in Cape Town said the vessel’s skipper, who was among the 10 rescued crew, confirmed that the Ankoveld experienced difficulties after it had begun to take water in the engine room, following which it capsized and sunk.
The MRCC, through the sub-rescue centre in Saldanha, mobilised a vessel closest to the incident, the Atlantic Leader, which successfully rescued the sunken fishing vessel’s 10-member crew who had already abandoned ship to life rafts.
