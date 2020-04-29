Probe launched into 'parcels for DA supporters' claim in Stellenbosch

Cape Town – The Stellenbosch municipality has launched a probe into allegations that deputy mayor Wilhelmina Petersen distributed food parcels only to DA supporters in Franschhoek at the weekend. The ANC has charged that Petersen violated an instruction from Local Government MEC Anton Bredell that councillors should not be involved in the distribution of food parcels. The guidelines that Bredell recently released for the role of municipal councillors during the lockdown said while the services they rendered were listed as essential, councillors may only perform a service if designated in writing by the accounting officer of the municipality. Essential services for councillors included: fire and emergency services; municipal security; sanitation services and refuse collection. Stellenbosch Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said the matter was referred to the speaker's office for investigation.

“We became aware of the allegations made against the deputy mayor and the matter was referred to the speaker’s office for investigation, as per the code of conduct for councillors. The matter will also be referred to the MEC of Local Government for his handling,” said Grobbelaar.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said the issue concerned blatant political favouritism.

“The deputy mayor and her party ignored Franschhoek Disaster Management and decided who should be beneficiaries and who shouldn't.

"They are stirring up anger and resentment among those who were seemingly being punished for not supporting the DA. We fear the rising tensions,” he said.

Petersen confirmed the distribution of food parcels, but referred questions to the municipality.

This came as Melkbosstrand ward councillor Nora Grose was embroiled in a spat with the Melkbosch Village Owners Association over her handling of food parcels.

The association’s chairperson, Richard Abrahams, penned a letter on behalf of the trustees of the Olive Close Home Owners Association to Grose about what he said was her unfair distribution of food parcels.

He said they did not want her to return to the area.

“As a consequence of your reported refusal to acknowledge and co-operate with the Olive Close HOA trustees, I have been directed to declare you persona non grata at Olive Close and Melkbosch Village. They are hereby instructing you to stay out of Olive Close.

"In addition, when you do food deliveries at Coral Heights, please drop them off at the gate in compliance with the SAPS Security Complex protocols.”

Abrahams said that the trustees were aggrieved by the fact that Grose did not take on the project in co-ordination with the HOA.

“Your reportedly persistent refusal to supply the Exco of the OCHOA (with) your list of food beneficiaries has led to a violent confrontation between the residents of Olive Close.

"This poses an inherent danger for the entire Melkbosch Village, if not contained immediately.”

Grose said: “Olive Close needs to speak the truth and stop lies and allegations. They will cut their own nose to spite their own face.

"I don’t ask people who you are and where you (are) from. We roll out meals to people that need them.”

Grose said she started the fund after the coronavirus lockdown was announced and money for parcels came from a number of private donors.

Two weeks ago, in Tafelsig, residents took to the streets over hunger, demanding authorities provide them with food parcels.

Resident Lizle Manuel said since then they have not received any parcels.

“No one has been here with food parcels. The area remains tense,” she said.

