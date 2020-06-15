Probe of Western Cape High Court judge’s conduct hailed

Cape Town – The Cape Bar Council has welcomed the Judicial Conduct Committee’s (JCC) recommendation that a complaint against Western Cape High Court Judge Mushtak Parker be investigated by a tribunal. The council’s complaint, relating to alleged dishonesty by Parker, was one of two that the JCC considered against Parker. The other was brought by 10 judges of the Western Cape High Court, relating to an incident alleged to have taken place in chambers in February last year between Parker and Judge-President John Hlophe. JCC acting chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, found that “the two complaints will, if established, prima facie indicate gross misconduct on the part of the respondent that will be seen as bringing the judiciary into disrepute”. “In the circumstances, we recommend to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that these two complaints be investigated and reported upon by a tribunal,” Justice Zondo found.

Judge Parker said yesterday that he would not comment.

In the council’s complaint, it charged that when Parker applied to be a judge, he had given dishonest answers to the JSC in a questionnaire aspirant judges complete ahead of their interview.

Parker was appointed as a judge in the Western Cape in November 2017.

Prior to that he practised as an attorney in a law firm known as Parker and Khan Inc in Cape Town.

“Another basis of the second complaint relates to the trust account of Parker and Khan Inc.

"Mr Breitenbach avers that in the application brought by the LPC (Legal Practice Council) in the high court, the grounds for the relief sought and for the striking off of the respondent’s past partners or co-directors in the law firm relate to the maladministration of the firm’s trust account,” Justice Zondo’s report read.

Council chairperson advocate Andrew Breitenbach, SC, said yesterday that they welcomed the JCCs recommendation.

The 10 judges’ complaint against Parker was that he gave “contradictory” and “mutually exclusive” versions about an incident which allegedly happened in his chambers between himself and Judge-President Hlophe.

In January this year, Deputy Judge-President Patricia Goliath lodged a complaint against Judge-President Hlophe, relating to various incidents.

“The complainants point out that the respondent has, by telling conflicting versions about the alleged assault, failed to uphold the integrity of the judiciary as he is obliged to do under article 4(a) of the Code of Judicial Conduct and that he has failed to act honourably in the discharge of his duties as he is required to do under article 5 of the Code,” Justice Zondo’s report read.

