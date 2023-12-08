Probe under way against City officers

The City has launched an investigation into the conduct of a law enforcement officer filmed allegedly drunk behind the wheel of an official vehicle. The video appears to have been taken at a Mitchells Plain service station by two residents who can be heard refusing to let the officer drive, claiming he was intoxicated and had left the ignition running for about an hour.

Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said they were aware of the videos circulating on social media. In another incident two weeks ago, an officer was caught on camera berating and swearing at a man on a motorbike, while another officer landed in trouble for allegedly engaging in sexual acts while driving a state vehicle and crashing it, after which a passenger ran away half-naked from the scene, according to GOOD party’s Jonathan Cupido. Smith has called on the public to come forward with information to assist in their investigation.

“The apparent actions of both the officer, but also the civilians in the three videos that have surfaced, is incredibly concerning. The Law Enforcement Department has already started an investigation, in line with City policies and processes. We request that any person who witnessed the incident, please contact the City so that a formal statement may be taken. The contact details are [email protected],” said Smith. Cupido welcomed the investigation, saying: “As City of Cape Town staff, officers are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with the professional and ethical standards of the Code of Conduct for municipal employees. However, videos online and reports of shocking conduct and abuse of state resources, intended to protect the lives of residents, clearly paint a different picture from the one presented during the recent launch of the mayor’s festive season safety plan.

“In the latest scandal, a video has been circulating of a suspected drunk officer taking a nap in a state vehicle, while another video shows a civilian using this opportunity to take the car for a joyride. Residents cannot be expected to have confidence that they will be safe this holiday season when their lives are in the hands of such ill-disciplined officers. It’s unlikely that any safety plan could be effective if those charged with implementing it have no respect for law and order,” said Cupido. Responding to Cupido, Smith said: “The three officers currently facing investigation account for 0.08% of the total enforcement staff within Safety and Security. “Even though their actions are extremely disappointing, it doesn’t diminish the high standards of our directorate. As is our track record, discipline will be swift and will be publicly communicated as a visible deterrent for any future misconduct among operational staff.”

This comes as National Coloured Congress’ councillor Hanif Loonat called for a commission of inquiry into the “incompetence of Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP)” officers during a council meeting on Thursday. “Was it not for the coloured vote and JP Smith who has pleaded with NHW’s to support his campaign, the City would be a more democratic, transformative dynamic organisation. Mr Mayor and councillors, I ask for a move of the adoption for a resolution of commission of inquiry into the incompetence of LEAP, the operational interference of politicians in safety and security, and public answers on why so many grievances against certain people and individuals who are used to (pushing) an immoral agenda is swept under the carpet,” said Loonat. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis defended LEAP officers' work in response to Loonat’s comments. “What I must respond to and will always rise to defend is the criticism of our officers who are out there on the streets.”