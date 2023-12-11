Probe unravels scholar transport certificate fraud

Provincial authorities say further arrests are expected after two suspects were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the issuing of fraudulent roadworthy certificates for scholar transport vehicles operating in the province. A 41-year-old local bus operator and a 57-year-old suspect were arrested last week and appeared in the Bonnievale Magistrate’s Court.

The arrests follow a joint investigation by Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, the Western Cape Mobility Department, Provincial Traffic, Western Cape Education Department, Local Criminal Record Centre Cape Winelands, Worcester Flying Squad, the National Department of Transport, National Crime Intelligence Cyber Unit and the Asset Forfeiture Unit. “During the investigation, it was revealed that fraudulent roadworthy certificates were being issued for Western Cape registered vehicles in another province, without the vehicles being physically presented for a roadworthy test,” the provincial mobility department said in a statement. “Two buses were seized and tested where Provincial Traffic Officers found that the buses were not in roadworthy conditions. The use of both buses on a public road was immediately suspended.

“The investigation revealed that these buses were tested for roadworthiness on November 2 at Swellendam Municipal Vehicle Testing Station and were found not to be in a roadworthy condition. The defects on the buses identified during the Swellendam tests were still present when these buses were tested again.” The department said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests “will follow”. “Unroadworthy vehicles are a major contributing factor to road accidents, injuries and fatalities on our roads,” it said.