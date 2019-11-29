So said Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development John Jeffery at NPO Ilitha Labantu’s international conference, which has brought together civil society and government under the theme “Ensuring Equal Access To Justice for Victims Of Violence Against Women And Girls - Rule Of Law In Action”.
The three-day conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre is focusing on targeted interventions to efficiently ensure equal access to justice for victims of violence.
“The roll-out of immediate measures in the next six months to fast-track a more medium-term approach to addressing GBVF was made a priority and an Emergency Response Action Plan was announced in Parliament in October.
"The plan focuses on improving access to justice for survivors of violence, and prevention campaigns to change attitudes and behaviour.