Photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – Unemployed youth from Khayelitsha and neighbouring areas, including Blue Downs, Macassar and Blackheath, stand a chance to be taught coding and robotics. The objective of the programme is to give participants opportunities to study, get work, or become entrepreneurs.

The programme will be hosted by Melisizwe Computer Lab Project, in partnership with Old Mutual, at Academia Primary School in Khayelitsha.

The programme opened its online application process on Youth Day (June 16). It caters for youth between the ages of 18 and 25. Applications are open until Sunday and there is room for 25 participants.

The project provides underprivileged schools with fully functional computer labs to help thousands of pupils access Computer Applications Technology and Information Technology as part of their school curriculum and prepare them for tertiary education or improve their chance of employment.

The organisation has handed over 10 computer labs, giving access to more than 7 000 pupils.

Spokesperson Sfiso Ntombela said: “As economies are becoming more digitised and mechanised, the need to have a labour force that knows how to code and do robotics is critical.

‘‘South Africa is facing a shortage of software developers, so giving young people the opportunity to learn to code and do robotics will put them in line to fill scarce skills positions.

“Many jobs will become obsolete as we move towards digitisation. It is imperative to teach young people the skills now so we have a workforce that can be part of the change and drive innovation.”

Director Candice Kern-Thomas said: “Given the high rate of youth unemployment facing the country, and the inaccessibility of computer learning for disadvantaged youth, it makes sense to have programmes of this nature where the problem is the most dire.

“Disadvantaged youth are at the forefront of the unemployment crisis in this country because they have no prospect of training for jobs presented by the digital age due to infrastructure and education inaccessibility.

“Our main objective is to train young people to fill the jobs that are in demand and get them active in the economy.

"We would like to see them contributing to the digital age, not just being consumers or observers.”

To apply for the programme go to https://www.mycalling.co.za/campaigns/join/16 and click on “My journey starts here”.

Cape Times