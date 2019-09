'Progress made in truck bombing probe on N7 and N2'







Patrols have been initiated as part of efforts to prevent further attacks on trucks. File photo: Western Cape Traffic Cape Town – Although no one has been arrested for a recent series of petrol bomb attacks on trucks, the police are adamant their investigations are at an advanced stage and they know exactly what motivated the attacks. Three trucks were set alight in separate incidents along the N7, while a forth was set alight along the N2 earlier this month. Police spokesperson Mihlali Maji­kela said no arrests were made, but they were following all leads. This while national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo recently said: “We are at a very advanced stage of our investigation in those four attacks. "We know exactly what motivated the attacks and what we are looking for. We are quite close to that.”

On September 10, a 43-year-old driver and his passenger were travelling from Klawer to Cape Town at about 12am to deliver vegetables to a market when they were forced off the road outside Moorreesburg by suspects in two white Mercedes-Benzes.

The suspects threw what is believed to be a petrol bomb at the truck.

Minutes later, in a separate attack, a driver was seriously injured when a petrol bomb was thrown in his truck after he stopped at the Porterville intersection for a nap. The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A third driver also had a narrow escape on September 10 after the drivers of two sedans forced him off the Piekenierskloof Pass near Eendekuil at about 2am.

He was held up at gunpoint while the truck was set alight. The incidents on the N7 happened a day after a truck was pelted with stones and set alight on the N2 in Strand.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “We are still keeping an eye on the N7 as it remains an area of concern. Special patrols in conjunction with the SAPS are in place, especially at night and in the early hours of the morning.

"These are all efforts to curb the attacks and prevent them from spreading to other hot spot areas.”

The chairperson of Truckers For Unity SA, Derick Ongansie, a co-operative that represents more than 200 truck owners, condemned the violence on trucks and called for swift arrests.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 0010 111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times