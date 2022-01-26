Promising matriculant’s life cut short, decomposed body found in bushes

CAPE TOWN - Instead of celebrating her matric achievements, Sisipho Mayile’s family are living a nightmare as they grapple with the young woman’s murder. Mayile’s decomposed body was discovered on Friday in the bushes near Camphill bridge in Hermanus.

The family of the Qhayiya Secondary School matriculant had celebrated her 21st birthday on January 6. She was last seen by her friends on January 14. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said cases of arson were opened for investigation after angry community members protested and set alight three houses on Monday night following the discovery of Mayile’s body. “Police forces are on the ground and will remain in the affected area until we are satisfied that calm has been restored,” said Twigg.

He said a post-mortem and DNA test would be conducted to determine the cause of death. “The badly decomposed body of a female was found in the bushes near Camphill bridge in Hermanus on Friday at 1pm. A murder case docket was opened for an investigation.” Mayile’s stepfather Zukisa Fono said the family started to become concerned about her whereabouts when she did not return home and was not active on social media.

“It was unlike her to disappear for three days. Usually, she would go to her friends on Friday then come back the following day. We searched for her and even asked her friends but her friends said they last saw her at a place where they were having a good time. “Her phone was not picked up the whole weekend and she did not login into her Facebook account and WhatsApp,” he said. “I am devastated by the news. As a parent, I was hoping and praying that she achieves a lot of things in life and what hurts me the most is that we don't know the reason behind this. We just threw a birthday party for her this month and I lectured her about the journey of adult life she was about to take,” said Fono.

The ANC caucus in the Overstrand said they were deeply concerned by the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV). “The caucus notes that the current predicament facing the community of Zwelihle and the entire Overstrand ought to be attended to urgently. We wish to state categorically that the perpetrator must be brought to book and face the full might of the law. “Women and children cannot live in fear because of criminals who masquerade as members knowing very well that they are animals whose aim is to push criminal activities. We further call on the family to be strong. This is indeed a difficult time losing the one you love is never easy.”

Community leader and provincial legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela condemned community members taking the law into their hands. “Zwelihle has been a peaceful place for a very long time. This … incident … means that we need to raise awareness among the communities and be able to spot the hot spot areas. The community needs a mobile police station and more resources to fight crime. We cannot afford to lose another life, and one must ask oneself, what if this was your mother, sister, or friend?” said Mnqasela. Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said: “As an organisation that has advocated for the rights of women and children for over 32 years we are deeply saddened by the news that yet another young woman has been found dead.