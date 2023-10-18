Propak Cape showcasing the latest trends across packaging and related industries

Local industry leaders at the forefront of the South African packaging industry will gather together at Propak Cape next week at the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC) next week. Taking place from October 24-26, the innovative packaging solutions trade expo will showcase the latest industry trends across the packaging, food processing, plastics, printing, labelling and related industries.

Ready to share their industry and technical knowledge, just under 200 exhibitors will be showcasing their latest cutting-edge technology, machinery, products, services and solutions at Propak Cape. “Our exhibitors are leading industry suppliers and service providers who will be using this platform to showcase latest front-line technologies, innovative machinery, equipment and raw materials, and the most up to date processing techniques,” said Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, organisers of the show. “Visitors will also have the opportunity to see world-class machinery in action during the live demonstrations, discover solutions for improved efficiency and cost containment, while also benefiting from the free-to-attend seminars presented by industry experts.”

The events’ daily programme of seminars will highlight the latest global trends and how the South African market can take advantage of these developments. The topics will align with the show’s theme days: new products and innovation, sustainability and automation. Seminars will take place daily in the Seminar Theatre, in the exhibition hall. “We encourage all industry players to attend Propak Cape. It’s the ideal place to learn about the latest industry trends, meet industry suppliers and service providers, network with industry peers, speak to technical experts, and source products and services to suit your business needs,” Anderson said. The seminar programme is accessible on the Propak Cape website. Visitors can register online for free access to the show at www.propakcape.co.za