Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee has approved a recommendation for multi-year agreements for three minstrel events to be tabled at the next council meeting, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Wednesday.
This is the first time these organisations will benefit from extended agreements with the City, which believes that approving multi-year agreements could assist the various organisations to secure corporate sponsorship.
This would also mean that organisations have certainty of the City’s support and are able to better plan their events, Smith said.
The reports outlining the proposed City support for the 2de Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade, Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association annual competitions and Malay Choirs Road March will be on the council agenda on December 5.
"The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association and the Cape Malay Choir Board applied for funding from the City of Cape Town through its Special Events Committee, which supported the requests for three-year agreements with the organisations.