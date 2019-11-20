Proposed multi-year agreements could boost three minstrel events









File picture: Jack Lestrade / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee has approved a recommendation for multi-year agreements for three minstrel events to be tabled at the next council meeting, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Wednesday. This is the first time these organisations will benefit from extended agreements with the City, which believes that approving multi-year agreements could assist the various organisations to secure corporate sponsorship. This would also mean that organisations have certainty of the City’s support and are able to better plan their events, Smith said. The reports outlining the proposed City support for the 2de Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade, Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association annual competitions and Malay Choirs Road March will be on the council agenda on December 5. "The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association and the Cape Malay Choir Board applied for funding from the City of Cape Town through its Special Events Committee, which supported the requests for three-year agreements with the organisations.

"The minstrel events celebrate the rich heritage and culture of thousands of Capetonians and they are some of the largest cultural events in the city.

"Our intention has always been to assist in enabling these events by providing stability which we believe will lead to growth and sustainability that will benefit troupes, choirs, their families and the larger community.

"These events are about supporting the culture as well as creating employment and economic benefits for the troupes and choirs.

"If approved, all agreements will be subject to the organisations complying with all the criteria set out by the City.

"The City has also approved funding for other events, including SA United Christmas Bands Board Road March, the SA United Christmas Bands Board Competitions, Cape District Minstrel Board Competitions, the Keep the Dream Competitions and the SA Koorraad competitions for this current financial year.

"All requests for funding were received through the City of Cape Town’s event support application system and were considered by SpevCo within their delegations of recommendations to the executive mayor.

"The City took into account the Constitution, the Municipal Finance Management Act, the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, the City’s Credit Control and Debt Collection Policy, and other considerations when it reviewed the applications.

The goal is to celebrate Cape Town and its rich culture, develop the economy and job creation through expanding events and increase the visitor appeal of the city to allow for more tourism job growth."

The proposal to the council is as follows: