Proteas’ sterling T20 Western Cape effort lauded

Sunday’s final at Newlands Cricket Ground saw over 12 000 roaring fans in attendance, for which the team showed gratitude via their Proteas Twitter page, saying: “A massive thank you to each and every one of the 12 782 fans who packed out Newlands for the #T20WorldCup Final.”

Cape Town - Congratulations continue to pour in for the South African Women’s Cricket team after making history this weekend by becoming the first SA team to progress to the final of a Cricket World Cup.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is also expected to host the Proteas Women’s team at City Hall following the team’s impressive performance at the Women’s T20 World Cup, which saw them end in second place after a tough match against Australia.

Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais said: “Thank you to all the supporters who stood behind our women’s team. The Western Cape government is proud to have supported this tournament, which saw large amounts of fans attending matches at both Newlands and Boland Park in Paarl. We have seen a fantastic two weeks of women’s cricket being played in the province. It is clear that support for our women’s teams has really picked up, and it was great to see full crowds supporting these matches. The Momentum Proteas have raised the profile of women’s sport in our country, and we must champion for equal opportunities and equal payment for our female athletes. Congratulations to Australia for ending their hard-fought campaign by winning the trophy.”

Marais also congratulated Cape Town-born fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, who ended the tournament as the world’s leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup.