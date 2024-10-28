Protecting African Penguin from vanishing

Compounded by habitat loss, climate change, pollution, increased vessel traffic and noise, and the impacts of predation and disease, the African penguin is facing a perilous future. The last remaining populations are now concentrated in only seven colonies across the Western and Eastern Cape provinces.

“Should this southern African endemic species be allowed to go extinct, the impact could have far-reaching ecological and socio-economic consequences,” The Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) said following the launch of a new report that shows the importance of conserving the African penguin (Spheniscus demersus). The report prepared by Anchor Environmental Consultants for the EWT and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE), with input from the African Penguin Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP) working group, focused on the role and value of the only penguin species that breeds on the African continent, which is in rapid decline from nearly one million breeding pairs in the early 1900s to just 8 324 pairs in 2023. Without significant conservation efforts, the species faces the risk of extinction in the wild by 2035.

“Current threats facing African penguins include a shortage of food. African penguins feed primarily on small pelagic fish, namely sardine and anchovy. “DFFE reported in 2023 that sardine stocks were considered depleted in South Africa.

“In addition to a reduced availability of food, penguins compete with commercial fisheries for sardine and anchovy, particularly around their breeding colonies,” the EWT said. The report found that African penguins are a significant asset to South Africa’s tourism economy. In 2023, the Boulders Beach colony generated approximately R95 million in revenue from entrance fees alone. When factoring in additional income generated from accommodation, guided tours, and other tourism-related activities, the total economic contribution from penguin colonies nationwide was estimated to be between R613m and R2.7 billion. A total of 1 046 to 4 611 jobs are linked to the penguin colonies.

“South Africa is a legal and moral custodian of this species, and its failure to conserve the African penguin would tarnish its reputation as a nation known for its natural heritage and environmental stewardship. Such a loss could negatively affect the country’s global standing, especially in terms of its commitment to international biodiversity goals under the UN Convention on Biodiversity,” EWT said.

Recognising the importance of public engagement, the report also assessed the willingness of South Africans to support penguin conservation. A survey conducted in Cape Town revealed that residents would collectively be willing to contribute between R551m and R731m annually to conservation efforts. When extrapolated nationwide, this figure could reach up to R1.1bn per year, demonstrating interest in preserving the species. The report emphasised the need for comprehensive conservation strategies that account for the species’ ecosystem role.

Key recommendations include adopting an ecosystem-based approach to fisheries management to ensure sufficient food supplies and fostering collaboration among government agencies, conservation organisations, and local communities to implement effective conservation measures. EWT said the report findings underscore the urgent need for targeted conservation measures that protect the species and maintain the benefits they provide across tourism, property values, and education. “There is also an urgent need to implement recommendations, including prioritised research and tasks as identified by the international review panel commissioned by the previous Minister of DFFE in 2022.