Aggrieved Darling residents waiting to hear to back from the leadership, who was in a meeting with the SAPS and the Human Rights Commision. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Frustrations over service delivery, including housing, saw the small West Coast town of Darling erupt in protest action on Sunday, which continued into yesterday. Businesses closed yesterday as about 300 people took to the streets, demanding the Swartland Municipality include them in development plans. Darling Action Group leader Eugene Sterras accused the municipality of sidelining poor residents. “The last time houses were built here was in 2010,” he said. “Every year a budget is passed by the government for houses to be built, but we see nothing being done in our town.

“No one cares to come and brief us on what exactly is happening with houses that were promised to us.

“We’ve tried several times as a community to engage with the municipality, but they don’t want to listen to us, nor do they want to engage.”

Swartland Municipality spokesperson Jo-Ann Krieger said the municipality had “attended to the protest” but had “not received a petition at the protest”.

When probed on housing provision, Krieger referred to two housing projects the municipality delivered during 1997 and 2010, in which 783 and 544 BNG (Breaking New Ground) structures were built, respectively.

“In addition, a funding proposal has been submitted to the Provincial Department of Human Settlements for the Finance-Linked Individual Subsidy Programme funding to build 36 houses for people who earn more than R3500 monthly and don’t qualify for the BNG/RDP houses.

“The municipality is awaiting approval of this funding,” said Krieger.

Police were present at the protest, and police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said nine people were arrested for public violence.

“According to information ,a group of about 1 500 people participated in the protest on Sunday night.

“Nine people were arrested after they burnt tyres and hurled stones at the police,” said Rwexana.

She said that although there were no reports of violence, police would remain in the area.

Business owner Richard King said business had lost money yesterday.

“I think it’s really unfair that people have grievances with the municipality, but the businesses in town have to suffer,” King said.

Sterras accused the police of randomly arresting people.

Cape Times