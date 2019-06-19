File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – Four pupils from a Ceres primary school appeared in court yesterday for allegedly raping four nine-year-old schoolboys at the school. In November last year, the pupils, aged between 13 and 15, allegedly locked the younger learners in a room at the school, where they allegedly sodomised them.

The Triangle Project, parents and the Witzenberg Rural Development Centre protested outside the court yesterday and at the office of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) in the town.

They said not much had been done to assist the boys. The mother of one of the victims said her son had been performing poorly at school since the incident.

“When he came home and I saw he was walking funny, I asked him what happened, but he said nothing happened. Then my daughter told me she heard what happened - that children were raped at his school.

"At that stage when I heard I was too shocked to react. I didn’t really say much, but I cried a lot. I always had hope that it was just a misunderstanding. He was afraid to go to school and lives in fear.

"I am shocked when I sit with him doing homework; he is writing like a Grade 1 pupil again.”

“There is not much the Department of Social Development, WCED or any of those organisations did for those families. The school’s social worker saw the kids every two weeks and gathered with parents each month, but that stopped soon after, and then there was no help.”

Triangle Project health and support services manager Sharon Cox said the organisation felt the school had failed the victims in this case.

“Nothing has happened - not from WCED side or the school. These are some of the worst cases of trauma I have seen.

"They have received counselling only twice. We rarely see flashbacks, anger and frustration in kids. They have also resorted to bed wetting and not wanting to sleep.

“If I think of other schools that had incidents, it gets immediate attention, and the government responds quickly. But this is rural they are really under-serviced. This is Youth Month and the government needs to speak up.”

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the school had reported the incident to the relevant authorities.

“The perpetrators were immediately suspended pending a disciplinary hearing. The disciplinary committee recommended expulsion in these cases.

"The head of department upheld the expulsion recommendation. However, as the perpetrators had left the school, either by their own choice or because it was their final year of primary school, the expulsion could not come into effect.”

Hammond said that despite what happened, the children had every right to enrol at another school while the investigation was under way.

“At the same time, the victims enrolled at another school. We are appalled by this incident. It is of concern to us that learners of such a young age are not only aware of such behaviour, but are allegedly engaging in it.”

The Department of Social Development said safety and risk assessments were carried out at the home of each victim and alleged offender to determine if any needed care and protection.

“Arrangements were made for trauma debriefing and follow-up counselling with the psychologist of the Department of Health. Three children and family members were taken to Worcester for counselling.

"Reports about the circumstances of the victims and their need for testifying with an intermediary were completed and submitted to the court.”

The department said the social worker on the case had eight sessions with the parties.

“On March 5, a session was held with school principals in the area on the Sexual Offences Act and Related Matters Act. On March 15, an information session was held with the school on sexual abuse awareness.”

Cape Times