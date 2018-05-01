A municipal building in Macassar was set alight on Monday when protesters gained access to it. The City says computer equipment, furniture and office records were destroyed in the fire. Picture: Phando Jikelo/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A motorist had a narrow escape when a petrol bomb was allegedly hurled at her vehicle while driving on Prince George Drive (M5), between Vrygrond/Capricorn and Marina da Gama.

On Tuesday, police confirmed they were investigating cases of attempted murder, public violence and malicious damage to property after protesters blocked the road on Monday.

They were protesting over basic service delivery in Vrygrond. One person was arrested.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to reports, a group of about 150 people were protesting.

“A victim was driving in Prince George when she observed a group of children on the road.

“She later heard a smashing sound and saw flames inside her vehicle. The driver sustained burn wounds and was taken to a medical facility.”

Rwexana said protesters also threw stones at vehicles and petrol bombs at buildings in the area.

A 23-year-old man who was arrested for public violence will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

According to Vrygrond/Capricorn community worker Mymoena Scholtz, from the Where Rainbows Meet Development and Training Foundation, protesters also torched the Italy Clubhouse at the local community sports field that also serves the neighbouring Overcome Heights informal settlement and the Seawinds area.

“A tuckshop was also vandalised,” said Scholtz.

She said the protest centred on protesters’ demands for proper housing to be constructed for them on a nearby piece of Vrygrond/Capricorn land named Sobantu.

She said the protesters’ anger had been fuelled by the tearing down of their newly erected shacks on the land on Monday.

“There are more than 10 old shacks on the Sobantu vacant piece of land, but it is the new shacks that law enforcement is demolishing, and that’s causing the protests,” she said.

In Macassar, police remained on high alert after a protest that led to the closure of the N2 on Tuesday.

A municipal building in the area was set alight on Monday when protesters gained access to it.

Rwexana said they were investigating a case of arson after protesters entered the building at about 10am on Monday.

“An arson case has been opened for investigation after a group of about 30 people who were unhappy when they were informed that the local councillor was not available (to meet them) started the fire in the municipality building.

“No injuries were reported and no arrests were made,” she said.

The Mayco member for Assets and Facilities Management, Stuart Diamond, said City officials and Fire Services responded to the scene in Bind Road.

“The City’s Assets and Facilities Management Directorate received reports that the housing office in Bind Road, Macassar, has been damaged by a fire following protest action,” Diamond said.

Cape Times