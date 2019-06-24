Photo: Facebook / 1Second

Cape Town – Another Golden Arrow bus and a truck were set alight around 7.50am on Monday in Philippi in a protest-related incident. The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to a bus ablaze in Govan Mbeki Road, spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

"Three fire-fighting appliances with 12 staff members were dispatched. Upon arrival, it was found that in addition to the Golden Arrow bus, a truck was alight as well.

"The bus fire has been extinguished and the fire crews are proceeding under SAPS and Metro Police escort to the truck alight."

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer told Cape Talk that protesters had surrounded the bus, forcing the driver and passengers to flee, before setting the bus alight.

“Golden Arrow can confirm that one of our buses was attacked by a group of unknown perpetrators this morning. They threw stones at the bus and then set the bus alight," she told the SABC.

"No injuries were reported and the motive for the attack at this stage is unknown. We are diverting our buses in the area between Swartklip and Eisleben Road.”

On June 12, three vehicles, including a Golden Arrow bus and a security company vehicle, were torched on Govan Mbeki and New Eisleben roads in protest-relation action.

The torchings happened near a major intersection in Philippi and near some shops and schools. The bus driver was in shock after the incident, but there no passengers on board at the time.

At the end of April, a Golden Arrow bus caught fire at Cape Town station.

Cape Times