The university said they were attempting to make contact with the student leadership about these issues after the SRC sent a letter to Rector and Vice-Chancellor Tyrone Pretorius listing their concerns.
“Clearance and registration this year has unfortunately been delayed by student credit management’s (SCM) insistence to refuse bulk clearance of students through categories and their refusal to use acknowledgement of debt, in an attempt to protect the financial interests of the institution.”
SRC leaders said they rejected the demand that students pay 30% of their debt, pay registration and enter into a monthly debit order agreement with the university in order for them to be cleared for registration.
According to the SRC figures, 7500 students are not yet registered.