UWC students taken out of classes by student representatives and affiliated political organisations. Picture Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus Cape Town – As the first classes for the year got under way at UWC, protesting students disrupted lectures, calling for the postponement of the start of the academic year, clearance for registration and student accommodation. The university said they were attempting to make contact with the student leadership about these issues after the SRC sent a letter to Rector and Vice-Chancellor Tyrone Pretorius listing their concerns. “Clearance and registration this year has unfortunately been delayed by student credit management’s (SCM) insistence to refuse bulk clearance of students through categories and their refusal to use acknowledgement of debt, in an attempt to protect the financial interests of the institution.” SRC leaders said they rejected the demand that students pay 30% of their debt, pay registration and enter into a monthly debit order agreement with the university in order for them to be cleared for registration. According to the SRC figures, 7500 students are not yet registered.

“It is for this reason that we have called for the academic programme to be delayed by one week so as to ensure that all students have an equal opportunity to be cleared and registered,” the SRC letter read.

Meanwhile, the university executive said the protests came as a complete surprise.

They said postponing the academic year was not an option.

The university said in a statement that the academic programme had already been scheduled and delays would complicate practicals, placements and general university processes.

Regarding debt clearance, they added: “We have not deviated, as an institution, from our policy that no academically deserving student will be denied access to registration because of student debt.

“The qualifying NSFAS-funded students, both first time entry and senior students, have already been cleared for registration.

“Students are urged to avail themselves at the SCM offices to discuss the support and advice they require.”

Accommodation remained a challenge, with the loss of the South Point residence (a private off-campus facility) exacerbating the situation, the university said.

As of yesterday, 816 bed spaces had been secured.

“Students will receive a communication from UWC’s residential services shortly about the process to move to alternative accommodation that has been secured off campus,” the university added.

