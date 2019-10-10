Cape Town – Hundreds of refugees continued protesting outside the offices of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in the CBD on Thursday.
Organised by the Western Cape Refugee Community, they have vowed to continue the protests until the UNHCR does a turnaround in their treatment of refugees, even sleeping outside the offices at night since they started their sit-in on Tuesday.
Insisting they are victims of xenophobia in South Africa, they want to be resettled elsewhere. They accuse the UNHCR of not only failing to protect them from xenophobia, but were also unable to assist them in getting their documents from Home Affairs and with resettlement in other countries.
A 20-year-old woman from Malawi told the Cape Times her family was constantly living in fear while living in Bloekombos.
"You can't argue with people because they threathen to burn down your house. My brother threw a stone at a window and they called the police, but when we call the police we are told there is nothing that they can do.