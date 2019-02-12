Students protesting outside the Western Cape Nursing College in Klipfontein Road in Athlone tried to bar management from entering the premises yesterday. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students at the Nursing College in Athlone staged a second protest yesterday, calling for management to respond to their “long overdue grievances”. Most protesting students live in college residences such as the Western Cape College of Nursing residence and demanded increased safety on campus following a number of break-ins.

On Friday, the local student representative council (SRC) handed over a list of demands that was signed by head of campus Theresa Bock.

The students said the institution had failed to address or respond to them yesterday.

“We had raised these concerns on many occasions with management but to no avail,” said SRC chairman Thobile Tshefu.

‘‘Some residences had no running water and there is also no longer a shuttle service to take students from the Athlone campus to the Bellville campus. We also need library assistants to help students after hours.

“We were also informed that we will no longer be able to access the library after 4pm. ‘We are expecting a meeting with management which will determine if the protest continues.”

He said there were many unauthorised people who entered the premises. The latest beak-in was last Monday, he said, when a man allegedly broke into the gym.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said Dean of Student Affairs Prem Coopoo engaged with the SRC and student leadership and a number of resolutions had already been put in place since last week.

“Management as well as campus management from the Western Cape College of Nursing have been meeting since last week Friday after protesters handed over a memorandum raising issues related to inter-campus transport, sporadic water supply and residence concerns.

“The resolutions include the resuming of the inter-campus transport service, additional security guards and extended library hours. Water supply issues have been referred to the municipality,” Kansley said.

