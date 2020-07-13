Protests after Kraaifontein girl, 9, dies after being hit in gang crossfire

Cape Town – Kraaifontein residents took to the streets yesterday, condemning the killing of 9-year-old Gaylin Cupido, who was hit by a bullet in an alleged gang crossfire incident on Saturday night. Cupido was wounded in Scottsdene at about 7pm. When residents found her, she had a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to Kraaifontein Day Hospital by family members, as they did not want to wait for an ambulance. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they were investigating a case of murder and had yet to make an arrest. “According to information a 9-year-old girl was shot and fatally wounded by suspects who are yet to be identified.

“Police detectives are following up on all leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book,” Van Wyk said. Kraaifontein Community Policing Forum chairperson, Mawephu Fila, said the area had been tense, with gang-related shootings and incidents occurring regularly.

Last week police arrested a 17-year-old suspect for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm in Northpine, adjacent to Kraaifontein.

The teen was found with a .38 Special revolver and six rounds of ammunition.

“A special unit has been introduced to deal with gang-related incidents. We urge parents to report their children who are involved in criminality. We send our condolences to Cupido’s family,” Fila said.

Police meanwhile said they were hot on the heels of a sixth suspect allegedly involved in the murders of five Philippi East youths. This after detectives attached to the provincial integrated team swooped on a residence in Khayelitsha on Friday night and arrested two teenagers.

On June 30, five men were in a house in Block 4, Philippi East, when seven gunmen stormed in and opened fire. Four died at the scene and one died later in hospital.

It was reported that the murdered men had been robbed of their phones after returning from work and subsequently approached a friend of the suspects who robbed them.

It is alleged that the suspects returned and killed the men.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “The team followed vital information to the Nkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha where they found the two suspects, both 19 years of age, hiding in a house. They were subsequently arrested on murder charges.”

Potelwa said the suspects are expected to appear in court today.

A 20-year-old was also arrested on Thursday in connection with the murders.

Anyone with information on the incidents can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211. Information may be shared anonymously.

Cape Times