Abrahams, 21, lost so much blood that doctors yesterday told his father, Francious Abrahams, that it was a miracle he was still alive.
Protests flared up in Buffeljagsrivier in the Overberg yesterday, with residents angered by the incident. They burned tyres and rubble.
According to Abraham’s aunt, Lydia October, he was walking with a friend past the cattle farm on Sunday when they noticed two farmers in a heated argument over a dead cow.
Without warning one of the farmers allegedly fired a shot in Abraham’s direction, which hit him in the leg.