Protests before Overberg farmer, 55, appears for attempted murder









Photo: Pexels Cape Town – A 55-year-old farmer is expected to appear in the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly shot passer-by Marciano Abrahams while involved in an argument with another farmer. Abrahams, 21, lost so much blood that doctors yesterday told his father, Francious Abrahams, that it was a miracle he was still alive. Protests flared up in Buffeljagsrivier in the Overberg yesterday, with residents angered by the incident. They burned tyres and rubble. According to Abraham’s aunt, Lydia October, he was walking with a friend past the cattle farm on Sunday when they noticed two farmers in a heated argument over a dead cow. Without warning one of the farmers allegedly fired a shot in Abraham’s direction, which hit him in the leg.

Francious said his son, who matriculated last year, lives about 200m from where he was shot. He waited for an ambulance for about 30 minutes and was taken to a Swellendam hospital before he was later transferred to Worcester Hospital.

Francious said a major artery was severed in Marciano’s leg, and he lost a lot of blood.

The bullet was still lodged in his buttocks yesterday.

“Our priority now is ensuring Marciano gets better. The doctor told me it was a miracle that he survived. The bullet is still in his buttocks, it doesn't pose a threat,” Francious said.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said the suspect was expected in court today.

“A case of attempted murder has been registered for investigation following a shooting that occurred at approximately 6.05pm in Kleinplasie, Buffeljagsrivier.

"According to reports, members attached to Swellendam SAPS responded to a complaint and discovered the 21-year-old male victim who had been shot in the lower region of the body by a 55-year-old male suspect.

"The victim was transported to a nearby healthcare facility for treatment. The suspect was arrested and is to appear in Swellendam Magistrate’s Court.”

