PAAF said the picket was part of the lead-up to January 9 action against discriminatory laws, particularly the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to limit citizenship.
India passed this legislation recently but protesters say it marginalises India’s sizeable Muslim minority.
The call to picket was also in relation to a series of attacks on protesters and ordinary citizens including students and children, with PAAF saying that under Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s government, police brutality and human rights violations had intensified.
PAAF chairperson Rehana Khan Parker said: “We are here today to show our solidarity with what is unfolding in India, in reaction to discriminatory enactments of a law called the Citizenship Amendment Act that has resulted in large-scale protests domestically in India and internationally.