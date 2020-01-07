Protests in Cape Town against India’s 'discriminatory' new laws









Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Members of the People Against Apartheid and Fascism (PAAF) movement picketed outside the offices of the Consulate General of India in the city centre yesterday against what they called a “divisive and fascist” government regime in that country. PAAF said the picket was part of the lead-up to January 9 action against discriminatory laws, particularly the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to limit citizenship. India passed this legislation recently but protesters say it marginalises India’s sizeable Muslim minority. The call to picket was also in relation to a series of attacks on protesters and ordinary citizens including students and children, with PAAF saying that under Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s government, police brutality and human rights violations had intensified. PAAF chairperson Rehana Khan Parker said: “We are here today to show our solidarity with what is unfolding in India, in reaction to discriminatory enactments of a law called the Citizenship Amendment Act that has resulted in large-scale protests domestically in India and internationally.

“We in South Africa see similarities between apartheid and what is unfolding in India. The country is criminalising peaceful protest. It has tried its best to silence the protesters by instilling fear.

“We say freedom of expression is a guarantee under the Indian constitution. As South Africans, we will not sit back and watch apartheid-India unfolding.”

The office of the Consulate General told the Cape Times it was not available for comment.

Thousands of Indians have been protesting against the new citizenship law as well as possible plans for an NRC.

The CAA aims to fast-track citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Cape Times