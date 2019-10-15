Protests over low-cost housing allocation in West Coast's Velddrif









Residents of the West Coast town of Velddrif took to the streets following disputes over the housing allocation for low-cost housing development. Photo: Dominic Adriaanse Cape Town – Disputes over housing allocations were at the centre of a protest in the small West Coast town of Velddrif over the past three days. Residents started the protest after not being consulted as to who the occupants of a new low-cost housing development would be. Community leader Jean Jephtas said some occupants had moved into the low-income houses without approval from the Noordhoek Steering Committee. “There is a new housing project with an estimated 107 houses to be built and the first 30 were to move in over several weeks, but six beneficiaries, we were told, didn’t meet the criteria. “At the weekend people moved in, but the housing committee was not informed and people became outraged,” he said.

Jephtas said this brought hundreds of residents still awaiting houses to take to the streets, shutting down the town.

He said the Bergrivier Municipality’s mayor, Ray van Rooy, was expected to meet residents yesterday to quell the unrest.

Noordhoek Steering Committee chairperson Lindsay Loubscher said the committee had warned the municipality to engage them on allocations.

“We were told that six of the residents initially selected by us and the municipal housing department were found not to have met the minimum requirements.

“However, this needed to be investigated and even so, we needed to be involved in the process of selecting new beneficiaries.

“But the municipality made its own decisions and these people started moving in over the weekend and it set the community off,” he said.

Loubscher said while a meeting was called with the mayor yesterday, he was unable to attend.

He said the housing project was in its first phase and a second would be completed soon.

Bergrivier Municipality municipal manager Hanlie Linde said: “All beneficiaries are considered in terms of the housing policy and when people do not qualify they are accordingly handled as provided for in the policy.

“A few meetings were held with the participation of the executive mayor. Unfortunately, at this point, no agreement has been reached.”

Linde said the second phase of the housing project was in the process of being completed and the next houses would be handed over soon.

