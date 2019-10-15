Residents started the protest after not being consulted as to who the occupants of a new low-cost housing development would be.
Community leader Jean Jephtas said some occupants had moved into the low-income houses without approval from the Noordhoek Steering Committee.
“There is a new housing project with an estimated 107 houses to be built and the first 30 were to move in over several weeks, but six beneficiaries, we were told, didn’t meet the criteria.
“At the weekend people moved in, but the housing committee was not informed and people became outraged,” he said.