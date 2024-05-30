Protests stall voting at 32 Eastern Cape polling stations

At least 32 voting stations did not open on time in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday due to community protests. The province expected 3 431 108 million registered voters to make their mark on Wednesday.

Provincial electoral officer Kayakazi Magudumana said: “It was indeed a better day. We did have glitches, it was not smooth sailing, 32 voting stations did not open on time due to community protests.” By Wednesday afternoon the situation had calmed down, when the roads were cleared at Nokhatshile voting station in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Municipality, and voting continued. At the Buhlambo voting station in Ntabankulu Local Municipality, police prepared to take over the voting station.

In Amahlathi Municipality, at the Wolf River Primary voting station, following a second address by the mayor and the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, community issues were resolved, with further discussions to continue on June 5. According to Magudumana, preliminary results are expected to be ready by Friday. In Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, all voting stations opened on time as thousands of voters showed up early in the morning. The SAPS and metro police were conducting patrols at all voting areas.

IEC regional manager Malome Nkoana said he was satisfied with the developments during the opening and start of the voting. “Our staff arrived and opened on time. We are experiencing long lines, but we are beefing up teams in the affected areas,” said Nkoana. Philiswa Booi, who voted at a polling station at City Hall, said it was a special feeling for her to cast her vote for the very first time.

“It was an exciting feeling. I voted so that there can be job opportunities. I also want to see an improved service delivery in the townships and rural areas,” said Booi. Another voter in Bethelsdorp, 70-year-old Fecility Uithaler, said the voting process was fairly smooth for her, but she had many issues that she hoped would be addressed following this election.