Ayanda Bans (second right) was sworn in as a member of the sixth parliament of the Western Cape by Speaker Masizole Mnqasela. Photo: wcpp.gov.za

Cape Town – A proud rural woman who holds community issues close to her heart will take up the seat in the Western Cape legislature that former premier Ebrahim Rasool declined to fill. Ayanda Bans, 35, is one of the party’s younger female leaders and hails from the Central Karoo.

Rasool last week announced that he would not be taking up the position, and instead will focus on bringing foreign investment into the country.

Bans was the next candidate on the list for the position, and provincial secretary-general Faiez Jacobs yesterday said she would bring diversity to the Western Cape legislature.

Bans grew up in Murraysburg and served the ANC and ANC Women’s League in different positions, including as the regional deputy secretary, regional treasurer and regional elections manager.

She is a mother of one who has worked in local economic development in Central Karoo for 12 years after she completed her degree at UWC.

“I am quite excited and eager at the same time. I am a rural girl, so for me it is important to advance the agenda of alleviating poverty, representing rural communities and seeing them prosper.

“I am passionate about this because these issues are things I know of, not things that I have heard,” Bans said.

She said she was not intimidated to be in a largely male-dominated space.

“Fortunately, all my life I have worked with men, I know how they dominate, so it won’t be a challenge for me. I am not shaken, I can deal with them, I won’t feel inferior.”

Jacobs said Bans represented renewal.

“She is steeped in the culture of the ANC and will strengthen our team in the legislature.

“She is quite young and from the Central Karoo. She represents a constituency that never really had a voice in Parliament.

“She is bringing a youthful womanly face into Parliament and we need to give our young people voices and bring diversity in legislature. We wish her well,” added Jacobs.

Cape Times