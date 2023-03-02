Proud to be who we are: City festival set to celebrate love and equality

Cape Town - Members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community are set to celebrate love and equality at the Cape Town Pride festival on Saturday. The Cape Town Pride Parade will start at 11am in De Waterkant, Green Point and will be led by Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride, followed by the bikers from Ride with Pride, and skateboarders and rollerskaters.

The parade will continue along Somerset Road and Main Road, ending at the Green Point A Track. Parade coordinator Evan Tsouroulis said the event promises to be the best yet. “After last year’s Covid restrictions, the 2023 Cape Town Pride Parade promises to be the biggest and best yet. We have over 50 registered groups in the Parade, including several LGBTQ+ organisations, human rights groups, political parties, businesses, university student’s group as well as members of our colourful community who are marching to commemorate those who have come before and to celebrate how far we have come,“ Tsouroulis said.

Tsouroulis added there will be marchers from various LGBTQI+ organisations, a pipe band, minstrel troupes and a lot more. “This is always a loud and colourful occasion where members of the diverse LGBTQI+ community march to celebrate their Pride and where they can express who they are and be who they want to be,” he said. Cape Town Pride will also be attempting to make history by breaking the Guinness World Record for ‘Largest Drag Artist Stage Show’.