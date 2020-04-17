Province mum on dismissal of appeal against River Club heritage protection

Cape Town – The provincial department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said it could not comment on the dismissal of an appeal against heritage protection granted to the River Club and Two Rivers Urban Park area.

In a scathing judgment on Tuesday, an independent tribunal found that the City and provincial authorities spent two years on “fruitless and wasteful contestations” in opposing heritage protection granted to The River Club and Two Rivers Urban Park area.

The appeal followed a decision by Heritage Western Cape (HWC) in 2018. The protection spanned two years, and expires this month.

“(The department) notes the ruling and has no further comment as we are still the decision-making authority in terms of the National Environmental Management Act 1998 (Nema) EIA Regulations and the Section 38 NHRA Heritage process, which is currently still subject to due process and decision-making,” the department said.

The R4 billion redevelopment of The River Club in Observatory is set to include shops, restaurants, offices, a hotel and a school.