Province mum on dismissal of appeal against River Club heritage protection
In a scathing judgment on Tuesday, an independent tribunal found that the City and provincial authorities spent two years on “fruitless and wasteful contestations” in opposing heritage protection granted to The River Club and Two Rivers Urban Park area.
The appeal followed a decision by Heritage Western Cape (HWC) in 2018. The protection spanned two years, and expires this month.
“(The department) notes the ruling and has no further comment as we are still the decision-making authority in terms of the National Environmental Management Act 1998 (Nema) EIA Regulations and the Section 38 NHRA Heritage process, which is currently still subject to due process and decision-making,” the department said.
The R4 billion redevelopment of The River Club in Observatory is set to include shops, restaurants, offices, a hotel and a school.
Civic organisations and heritage activists who opposed the development argued it would destroy the 100-year-old floodplain at the Two Rivers Urban Park.
It was also argued that apart from accommodating indigenous flora and fauna, it was the cremation ground of the early Quena (Otentottu) people.
In his judgment, tribunal chair person Ashraf Mahomed said one could argue that the past two years could have been spent on a better understanding of all the heritage issues in the area that are at stake and allow HWC to fast-track and conclude any ongoing heritage investigations unhindered by “political posturing”.
