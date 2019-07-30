Two dams in the Western Cape are at 100% capacity - the Berg River and Steenbras Upper dams. Photo: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Dam levels across the province received a major boost following good rainfall over the past week, with the average level for dams across the Western Cape now at 56.6%, compared to last year’s 50.5% This while the City’s dam levels rose to 72%, compared to last year’s 56.4%.

At the same time residents have been advised to brace themselves for another intense cold front expected today.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said four of the five major catchment areas were more than 50% full.

“The ongoing problem is the Gouritz River catchment area which feeds a big part of the interior Karoo region.

“We remain concerned regarding the ongoing drought challenge, particularly to the agriculture sector in this region,” Bredell said.

The biggest dam in the province, Theewaterskloof, has seen its level increase by 8.6% to reach 61.7%.

The major dam on the West Coast, the Clanwilliam Dam, has seen levels rise by 24.3% to 71.6% in the past week.

The provincial disaster management centre was alerted by the South African Weather Service that further adverse weather conditions are expected this week.

The City’s disaster risk management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said yesterday: “Gale force north-westerly winds of between 65 and 80km/h have been forecast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from Tuesday morning, subsiding overnight into Wednesday.

“The most likely scenario tomorrow would be heavy rain, leading to localised flooding.”

In the event of an emergency, the public emergency communication centre can be contacted by dialing 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.

Mayco member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg said Cape Town’s dam levels were experiencing a steady upward trend.

“With more rain predicted over the next few days, all indications are that this upward trend will continue at least for this week,” she said.