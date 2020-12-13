Provincial cricket activities suspended due to Covid-19

THE Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) has announced that all cricket-related activities will be suspended in the provincial jurisdiction as of December 14 until December 31 due to the Covid-19 infection resurgence.

WCPA said a meeting was held at Newlands Cricket Ground on Thursday and a decision was taken due to the rapid increase of active Covid-19 infections and deaths in Cape Town with hospitalisations on the increase.

“This decision was not taken lightly and was also influenced by Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management Centre guidelines; envisaged mini-lockdowns by the Western Cape Provincial Government and the increase of Covid-19 positive incidents reported to Western Province Cricket Association which have occurred at affiliated clubs who participated in friendly fixtures resulting in these clubs having to shut down and cease all cricket related activities, and in addition officially notify all members who partook in these activities to undergo Covid-19 testing,’’ a WCPA statement read.

“We understand that this is hard- we have never faced a situation of this nature in cricket before. Every affiliated member has played a very important role in ensuring that we are able to reduce the number of infections, protect vulnerable groups and ultimately, to save lives.”

The temporary suspension will affect all amateur and youth related activities (Cricket Club’s; Schools; Private Cricket Academies) within the jurisdiction of the Western Province Cricket Association.