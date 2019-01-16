Qaasim Adams has been found guilty by the Western Province Cricket Association for bringing the game into disrepute and suspended for 12 playing days. Screengrab: YouTube

Cape Town – The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) has found provincial batsman Qaasim Adams, 34, guilty of bringing the game into disrepute following an incident allegedly involving a firearm. Adams has been suspended for 12 playing days from semi-professional cricket first-class, but the association has cleared him to play club cricket.

The disciplinary process conducted by the WPCA concluded when all the parties involved entered into a plea and sanction agreement in terms of which Adams admitted to contravening the spirit of the game of cricket and bringing the game into disrepute.

The incident involved team-mate Givon Christian on the evening of the second day of a recent match between Western Province and South Western Districts in November, where Adams allegedly brandished his weapon.

WPCA chief executive Nabeal Dien said that no tangible evidence existed, but once the association became aware of the matter, it immediately put the process in place to deal with it.

“We have high regards for the spirit, standard and codes of excellence of cricket and this has been transgressed by Adams. We therefore decided to invoke a 12-day suspension as his actions were contrary to the spirit of the game,” said Dien.

He said no official written complaint was lodged with the association at any time.

Adams has played 82 first-class games for Western Province, the Multiply Titans and the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras with an average of less than 41.

According to Cricket Club SA, the incident happened after day two of Western Province’s Cricket South Africa 3-Day provincial cup fixture against South Western Districts in Oudtshoorn.

WPCA cricket services manager Clinton du Preez said: “Players should respect the laws, regulations and standards and should carry themselves with dignity in their interpersonal relationship and team culture.

"In this case, Qaasim’s conduct was contrary to the spirit of the game and the disciplinary action taken was necessary.”

According to the WPCA, Christians has stated he was happy with the way the association had dealt with the matter and pleased that the matter was settled so both men could move on.

Adams, through his legal representative, had declined to comment on the matter.