Provincial hospitals to re-escalate services to address surgery backlog caused by Covid-19

CAPE TOWN - Various hospitals in the Western Cape are set to begin a process of re-escalating their services to prioritise a surgery backlog. This follows an announcement by Premier Alan Winde that the province has officially exited the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

At the start of the pandemic, health-care services reassigned resources such as staff and equipment in order to provide life-saving care to Covid-19 patients. DA provincial spokesperson on Health, Wendy Kaizer-Philander, said this resulted in a backlog of routine surgeries in every province. “I am aware that the de-escalation of services often results in limited access to non-Covid health-care resources. It is a necessary protocol implemented by government hospitals across the country to ensure capacity for Covid patients during each wave of infections.

"This de-escalation of resources has resulted in the backlog of routine surgeries in every province, not only the Western Cape. “It is vital that the re-escalation of services runs smoothly and will be able to address the resulting backlog," Kaizer-Philander said. "I have, therefore, submitted questions to ascertain the time frame for re-escalation as well as the number of routine surgeries that are to be completed. I have also asked about the resumption of non-surgical treatments for chronic illnesses such as TB and diabetes."