PSD implements measures ahead of Cosatu strike

The Department of Public Service and Administration has urged departments to implement contingency measures to ensure essential services are not impacted during Cosatu’s nationwide strike. Trade union federation, Cosatu and affiliates are expected to take to the streets on Thursday. They plan to protest against a number of socio-economic issues hurting workers.

It would also call for the creation of decent sustainable jobs and prevention of corruption and crime. Cosatu also wants the high interest rates to be reduced and speedy implementation of the Zondo Commission’s recommendations. In the Western Cape, memorandums are expected to be handed over at the provincial legislature and Parliament. Cosatu’s Malvern de Bruyn said this was a protected strike, and a Section 77 strike certificate had been issued by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

This would also guarantee all workers protection if they joined the strike. “Regard this strike as just a first warning of more mass action to follow, should our demands not be heeded. “This strike will communicate an unmistakable message to the political and business elite that the workers have had enough and are ready to defend their rights.

“We will continue to push back against the brutal exploitation that is directed at the working class,” said De Bruyn. The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has also thrown its support behind the strike action. It said it had been years since public service glitches have characterised the government's poor service delivery.

“On the healthcare front, where Denosa is organising, the government has constantly failed to meet the expectations of its own commitments when it comes to payment of allowances and performance incentives, filling of vacant positions, procurement of equipment and supplies of medicals and food for healthcare facilities,” it said. Department of Public Service and Administration director-general, Yoliswa Makhasi, issued a circular to all heads of departments. This stated that while the planned nationwide strike was protected, essential service workers were not allowed to participate in the protest.