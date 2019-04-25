Caster Semenya File photo: EPA

Cape Town – South Africa’s professional body for psychiatry has joined growing support for South African star athlete Caster Semenya, saying the International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) proposed rule on testosterone limits for female athletes is medically unethical, a violation of human rights, and fails to recognise the evidence for natural variations in human gender. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to rule at the end of this month on double Olympic gold medallist Semenya’s challenge to the IAAF’s rule change to force suppression of hyperandrogenic female athletes’ naturally high testosterone levels in order to be allowed to compete.

The SA Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop) said gender verification technologies had revealed “a broad diversity of anatomical, genetic and hormonal conditions that go beyond binary gender as applied in sport and make eligibility rulings based on anatomical or chromosomally assigned sex impossible”.

Sasop spokesperson Dr Anusha Lachman said the IAAF stance contributed to discrimination and stigma attached to naturally occurring differences in gender and sexual identity, sexual development and orientation.

“The IAAF rule is being imposed on questionable grounds of ‘health’ and has no basis in scientific fact.

“Forcing athletes to medically alter naturally occurring hormones ignores the potential negative consequences on their physical and mental health, and is an invasion of their privacy and right to dignity,” Lachman said.

She said the IAAF was violating the long-standing principle that athletes compete on the basis of natural talent by “imposing an artificial intervention to alter their natural ability”.

Sasop was supporting the government’s #NaturallySuperior campaign to back Semenya in her fight to compete in her natural state, said Lachman.

Other bodies including the SA Medical Association are weighing in on the matter, and say the proposed requirement for hormonal manipulation is “unethical and invasive”.

Sonke Gender Justice, the South African government, the Foundation for Human Rights, the Commission for Gender Equality, the Women’s Sport Foundation and the many other South African and international organisations and individuals who advocate for human rights have expressed support for Semenya.

The UN Human Rights Council has passed a resolution stating that the IAAF may be in breach of “international human rights norms and standards”.

Cape Times