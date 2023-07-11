Psychosocial Disability Awareness Month observed in July

As Psychosocial Disability Awareness Month (PDAM) is observed in July, Cape Mental Health has placed the focus on initiating open conversations about mental health in the workplace. The organisation’s aim is to help end discrimination against people with psychosocial disorders.

CMH is an organisation that provides mental health services to persons with emotional adjustment problems, and those with mental disability (intellectual and or psychosocial) in the Western Cape. Adapted from the South African Federation of Mental Health’s PDAM drive, “Shattering Stigma: sparking conversations and shifting attitudes of mental health”, Cape Mental Health said it would focus on encouraging open and informed conversations about mental health at work. “Open and honest conversations can play a significant role in promoting awareness and fostering a more accepting society.

“Much of the stigma around psychosocial disabilities are perpetuated by cultural and societal belief systems,” said Cape Mental Health innovation and training department member Razaan Galiel. According to the organisation, mental health stigma was the negative view or attitude towards people struggling with their mental health, including those living with a mental health condition such as anxiety or depression. “People with severe mental health conditions are more likely to be excluded from employment and, when in employment, they are more likely to experience inequality at work.

“Being out of work also poses a risk to mental health. “Unemployment, job and financial insecurity, and recent job loss are risk factors for suicide attempts,” said CMH. According to mental health experts, employers and managers played an important role in helping to reduce mental health stigma, which was a key challenge facing many workplaces.