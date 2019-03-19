In celebration of Global Recycling Day yesterday, Sunlight Dishwashing Liquid, which launched its new 100% recycled and recyclable bottle, transformed the yellow frame at the V&A Waterfront with a plastic waste image of Table Mountain. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Marine conservation organisation Wild Oceans has called on the public to help come up with a name for a campaign linked to advancing the protection of the oceans around South Africa, with the vision of securing 10% marine protected areas (MPAs) by next year. In October, the cabinet announced the expansion of MPAs from 0.4% to 5% – with 20 new/expanded MPAs being announced - and there was much celebration.

Wild Oceans executive director Dr Jean Harris said: “We are pleased to announce that the MPA expansion project is now moving into its second phase to support our government’s commitment to achieve at least 10% MPA coverage for the waters around South Africa.

“This new phase will see the launch of a new campaign to support ocean protection and highlight the benefits of MPAs. This is an opportunity to celebrate the success already achieved and a chance to build new positive energy for ongoing efforts by government and civil society to protect our oceans.”

Wild Oceans marketing manager Ruth Mthembu said that with the campaign and project shifting into its second phase with new objectives and ideas, this was where the public came in.

“We need a name (for the campaign) that is upbeat and positive, short, punchy and inspirational, promotes the value of our oceans, profiles MPAs as our heritage - our legacy for tomorrow - and highlights why we need 10% and ultimately 30% protection by 2030 for our oceans.

“We know it is a big ask - but believe there are hundreds of passionate, creative ocean advocates out there who can assist us with this new, exciting step,” Mthembu said.

Visit the @onlythismuchSA or WILDOCEANSSA social media pages to find the “Name The Campaign” post and comment with ideas.

Meanwhile, in celebration of Global Recycling Day yesterday, Sunlight Dishwashing Liquid, which launched its new 100% recycled and recyclable bottle, transformed the iconic yellow frame at the V&A Waterfront with a plastic waste image of Table Mountain.

With the usually breathtaking view blocked by plastic waste, the effect stopped locals and tourists in their tracks, forcing them to think twice about the impact of their behaviours on the natural wonders.

The visual tactic acted as a powerful awareness tool, while also driving a simple but important message: “Play your part. Recycle your plastic.”

According to Plastics SA, in 2016 the country accumulated over 1.14 million tons of plastic waste and less than half of it was recycled.

Sunlight has challenged the public to initiate change with a pledge. The #SunlightPlayYourPart challenge aims to steer behaviour towards the circular economy of recycling.

