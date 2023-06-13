Cape Town – Parliament has asked the South African public and organisations to nominate suitable candidates to be the next public protector. The National Assembly ad hoc committee mandated to search for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s successor published an advertisement on Monday.

Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba said submissions had to be received by no later than July 7. Applications would also be accepted. The committee has until the end of August to make a nomination to the National Assembly on its preferred candidate, just in time before Mkhwebane’s term expires in October.

The successful candidate will be appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa for a seven-year term when his or her nomination is supported by 60% of members in the National Assembly. Xaba said applications and nominations had to contain the full name, address/email address and contact details of the person or organisation making the nomination. There should also be a signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee and a CV providing the nominee’s full name, ID number and gender; contact details; relevant previous work experience and academic qualifications.

“As part of the selection process, all shortlisted candidates will be subjected to processes, such as suitability screening, reference checks and qualifications verification, and be expected to fill in or complete a questionnaire,” Xaba said. Applications and nominations must be sent to Mr Vhonani Ramaano, Committee Secretary, at [email protected] by no later than Friday, July 7 2023 at 16:00. According to the committee’s programme adopted last Thursday, the consolidation of information on CVs and the publishing of the nominees CVs for public comments will take place from July 10-21.

The short-listing of candidates will take place between July 24-28. The preparations for interviews and the screening of shortlisted candidates will take place on August 1 until August 18. The interviews will take place on August 21 until August 25 and will be followed by deliberations and recommendation to the National Assembly on August 29 until August 31.