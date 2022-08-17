Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to challenge decision to refuse to subpoena Ramaphosa

Cape Town – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not take lying down the decision of the Section 194 Committee to decline her request to summons President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify at impeachment inquiry. This was the word from Mkhwebane’s legal counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu on Wednesday, when he addressed the inquiry into the fitness of Mkhwebane to hold office.

On Tuesday, the parliamentary legal services said there was no legal impediment that prohibited summonsing Ramaphosa or any other person. Good Party MP Brett Herron had suggested that Mkhwebane be asked to make a substantive motivation, but the committee decided that Ramaphosa’s evidence would be irrelevant. Mpofu said they agreed with the opinion that there was no legal impediment to calling Ramaphosa.

“The only legal impediment is the vote of the committee,” he said. “We were not calling him in his capacity as the president of the country, but as a citizen like any witness who has implicated the public protector in alleged conduct which will be impeachable before this committee,” Mpofu said. Mpofu also said they did not accept the majority decision of the committee to go against the legal opinion and not being given an opportunity to clarify where there might have been lack of clarity in their request.

“Failing all of that, if you are not prepared to go that route, then we will take your letter at face value as the final word on the issue, and we will take whatever legal steps necessary to secure the presence of this necessary witness,” he said. Mpofu also said they would advise the committee as soon as they had worked out their legal position on the matter, hopefully by Friday. “But you must rest assured that we don’t accept the decision to the extent that it will be challenged and whatever implication for this body, we will address you further,” he said.

Committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi said the committee had satisfied itself that the matter did not pass the test when it made its decision. “We will await any response you will formally write back to the committee based on that letter,” Dyantyi said. During the Wednesday’s hearing, Mpofu objected to evidence given by Public Protector South Africa acting executive manager for corporate services Gumbi Tyelela.

Tyelela was called by evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa to testify on matters related to a misconduct charge that Mkhwebane intimidated, harassed and victimised staff or failed to protect staff from intimidation, harassment and victimisation by former CEO Vussy Mahlangu. Mpofu said they could not make out what Tyelela was to give evidence on as he had not raised the issues in connection with the charge of victimisation, harassment and intimidation. “He does not make any such claims. We are of the view his evidence is irrelevant to the motion but we know chair will rule otherwise,” he said.

Committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi said he did want Mpofu to bring a briefcase of rulings into the matter. “You can’t be knowing what ruling I am going to make even if you have the ability to read one’s mind,” Dyantyi said. He, however, ruled that the committee would listen to the evidence to be led and at the end of the day, MPs would deliberate and ask questions on some of the issues.