Disputes over a paternity test have ended with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane finding in favour of a four-year-old, and ordering the Department of Home Affairs to, within 14 days, reinstate his identity number and reissue his birth certificate. Mkhwebane’s office had received a complaint from a father alleging an official had defaced his son’s birth certificate with the word “cancelled”, without reason.

The child’s father, whose name is being withheld to protect the minor, is a South African citizen. His mother is a Zimbabwean national, who held a permanent residence permit at the time the child was born in December 2014.

When the father approached the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to apply for a child support grant, he was referred back to Home Affairs to confirm the validity of the certificate.

It was at the department’s Lebowakgomo office in Polokwane where the official apparently advised the father she was cancelling the certificate.

The aggrieved dad lodged a complaint, charging the revocation was improper, and no due process was followed.

According to Mkhwebane’s report, in an internal report dated March 2017, the department submitted that the initial registration of the child’s birth had been improper because, as the mother was a foreign national.

The protector’s report said: The department argued that according to its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the birth certificate should not have been issued without the father first having undergone a paternity test. The department submitted that in terms of its current standard operating procedure, an official who registers the birth may request a paternity test if they have a suspicion regarding the legitimacy of the paternity of the child. According to the department, these provisions give the official who registers the birth the discretion to request additional evidence beyond that which is formally stated in the Act and its regulators. The department stated that the officials requested a paternity test because of suspicions arising from the fact that one of the child’s parents was a foreign national.”

But the father charged that the initial birth certificate was legitimate, and stuck to his argument that the department had not consulted him prior to the decision to revoke the certificate. Mkhwebane found that the department had failed to follow due process in terms of the Promotion of Access to Justice Act and that it improperly prejudiced the father and the son.

She found that in terms of the Births Act, there was no requirement that the father first had to undergo a paternity test to prove the child was his.

The revocation of the child’s certificate was therefore found to have been improper and unlawful



“The cancellation of the child’s birth certificate accompanied by the request that the father undertake a paternity test were improper and had no basis in law. The department infringed on the child’s constitutional right to citizenship,” Mkhwebane found.

Along with the reinstatement of the ID number and the re-issuance of the certificate within 14 days, the department’s acting director-general, Thulani Mavuso, was directed to apologise in writing to the complainant. Home affairs spokesperson David Hlabane said: “We have seen the media statement from the Office of the Public Protector. Our DG is yet to receive the report officially, after which, we will be able to comment.”

