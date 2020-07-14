Public protector probes head advocate

Cape Town - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office has launched an investigation into the institution’s Western Cape head advocate, Sune Griessel, after allegations that she failed to probe complaints against the DA. Both the ANC and Good party have said nothing was done after they lodged complaints with the Western Cape public protector’s office. Mkhwebane’s spokesperson, Oupa Segwale, said:“(Mkhwebane) requested a briefing memo on the history of the matter from a senior official, to whom the provincial head reports.” Griessel referred queries for comment to Mkhwebane’s office, saying: “The matter was presented as an alleged ethics complaint.” The ANC accused Griessel of failing to pursue a valid complaint against Local Government MEC Anton Bredell.

“In a letter dated July2, 2020, Comrade Cameron Dugmore informed Public Protector Mkhwebane that a letter in his name and signed by him was hand-delivered to advocate Griessel’s office on February19, 2020.

“More than 120 days later, he has not heard a word from her: not an acknowledgement of receipt of his letter, not a progress report, nothing.

“The conduct of the Western Cape Office of the Public Protector is highly irregular. In fact, it amounts to absolute disregard and contempt for the very legislation that governs the public protector. We can never tolerate this,” said the ANC.

Good party secretary-general and member of the Western Cape Legislature, Brett Herron, said he had lost confidence in the impartiality and capacity of the Western Cape Public Protector’s office to conduct investigations of maladministration.

He said that in April last year Good party leader Patricia de Lille lodged a complaint about “a VBS-style kickback scheme in George involving a DA councillor whose son received a financial benefit from the unlawful investment of municipal funds with Old Mutual”.

“I have since submitted additional information about the DA’s attempt to ‘capture’ the town of George to the national public protector, requesting that the national office take over the investigation.

“In July 2019, the Good party lodged three more complaints for investigation relating to: the disposal of sites in the Bo-Kaap that made up St Monica’s home, the under-valuation and sale of Site B in the Foreshore and the inflated valuation of the Salt River Market site earmarked for affordable housing. None of this has been investigated.

“In November 2019, I hand delivered a complaint against MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela - for wilfully misleading Parliament, which is a breach of the Executive Ethics Code - to the Western Cape Public Protector’s Office.

“I have not heard from the Office of the Public Protector since. On June8, 2020, I couriered a copy of the original complaint to the national public protector requesting that her office does the investigation since her Western Cape office appears unwilling or unable to do so.

“Last week, I lodged two new complaints about the failure of Premier Winde and MEC Bredell to conduct themselves in terms of the Executive Ethics Code for their actions in relation to the town of Oudtshoorn.

“I sent these directly to the national public protector with a specific request that she does not refer them to the Western Cape office,” said Herron.

