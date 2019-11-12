He said their office would assign an investigator to the case in due course.
“We have accepted the jurisdiction. The matter involves an organ of the state. As soon as we get the file it will be allocated to the relevant branch, which will then allocate the matter to an investigator,” said Segalwe.
This comes after the police's national commissioner, Khehla Sitole, ordered that the vacancy be withdrawn and readvertised.
His decision came after Major-General Jeremy Vearey, the province’s head of detectives and a front runner to take over as provincial police commissioner, had lodged an official complaint with Sitole after he did not make the shortlist for the province's top job.