Public Service has more than 166 000 funded vacant posts - Noxolo Kiviet

Cape Town - Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet has revealed that there were 166 365 funded posts vacant as at December 2022. Kiviet said the national department had a combined 38 151 vacant posts, followed by Eastern Cape with 21 062 vacancies, Gauteng with 23 687, KwaZulu-Natal with 22 267, Limpopo with 13 226, the Western Cape with 13 037 and the North West with 10 564.

Provinces with lesser vacancies compared to the others are Mpumalanga with 6 336, the Northern Cape with 5 186 and the Free State with 2 849. Kiviet was responding to parliamentary questions from DA MP Mimmy Gondwe. Asked about the reasons the funded posts were currently vacant, Kiviet said the departments cited various causes and challenges that delayed the filling of vacancies.

She said one of the reasons was managing the prioritisation of posts to be filled due to budget constraints or re-prioritisation of funds. Kiviet said there was competition with the private sector with the appointment of registered occupational specific dispensation (OSD) professionals and technicians. “It was mentioned that it is not easy to recruit and attract some of those skills due to scarcity in the job market in line with the inherent job requirements.

“Current serving staff under this category are not keen to register, which further hampers existing staff mobility and utilization in higher level posts.” She also said the departments previously raised internal and external administrative challenges, which ultimately delayed the finalisation of appointments. “The prescribed pre-employment verifications were also raised. However, departments did not provide substantive proof of such delays,” she said.

Asked about the envisaged date the vacant positions would be filled, Kiviet said the Public Service Regulations provided for a funded vacant posts to be advertised within six months after becoming vacant and be filled within 12 months after becoming vacant. Gondwe said it was perturbing that government departments were battling to fill vacant posts, especially vacant funded posts. “A high vacancy rate in the public service runs contrary to any purported attempts to professionalise the service because part and parcel of professionalising the public service is a requirement that government departments keep their vacancy rate as low as possible,” she said.

Gondwe noted that the Public Service Regulations on filling the posts. “As such, the continued delays in filling some of these vacant funded posts by government departments, in particular provincial departments, may well be in direct violation of the Regulations,” she said. Gondwe said she submitted follow-up written questions to Kiviet to find out the length of time that the posts have been vacant, in which national and provincial departments they were found and the nature of the positions the vacant funded posts related to.