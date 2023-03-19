Public transport to operate during shutdown – WC Transport MEC

Cape Town - Public transport including Golden Arrow buses and Santaco-affiliated taxis will be operational in the Western Cape during the EFF’s planned national shutdown on Monday. Mobility MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie, said in a statement that public transport operations would continue their regular schedules.

It follows the Western Cape High Court on Friday granting the province’s interdict to prevent unlawful protests, incitement to violence and intimidation, and damage to property. “I welcome the announcements by our various mobility partners that public transport operations for Monday are scheduled to go ahead without disruption. “This means that people should still be able to get to work and keep our economy running at a time when protecting jobs is crucial,” Mackenzie said.

He said the South African National Taxi Council confirmed that minibus taxi services would operate on their regular schedules and routes, and that their members had been warned to stay on alert for the safety of passengers. “Golden Arrow Bus Services reassured commuters that they plan to operate a regular service on Monday, in collaboration with safety and security agencies, and that operational areas will be monitored with contingency plans in place. “The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has said that trains will operate as scheduled, any changes to the timetable will be communicated and security plans are in place for the safety of passengers and staff.