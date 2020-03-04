Public warned to keep 300m away from influx of whales in Table Bay

Cape Town – As Table Bay experiences an influx of southern right whales, the public has been warned to keep 300m away from them, as recent occurrences of “whale muggings” have become a concern.

Scientist and developer of the Seafari App Alex Vogel said he had witnessed various recreational craft approaching the whales, some coming as close as 20m from the animals, on Saturday.

Seafari allows individual users to record a marine mammal sighting in the marine environment, as well as to view sightings recorded by other users.

“You might get some personal gratification from this, but there is a serious risk of harm for both the boat users and, of course, the animal,” Vogel said.

“Unfortunately, the boats did not always travel towards the whales at low speed but, rather, sped towards the animal at high speed, only to slow down about 50m from the animal.

"Did they observe the area beforehand to make sure there weren’t any other whales in the vicinity that might pop up suddenly between the boat and the target animal? I would think the answer to this is probably no,” he said.

Vogel said these whales had a habit of just “popping up” and it could happen suddenly.

“The law is there to protect both whales and people. If we harass these animals continuously, they will at some point stop coming so close to a city of 4.5 million people, and after the phenomenal recovery of the whale populations in our area, it would be so sad to see this annual spectacle - both the humpback whale supergroups and these southern right whales’ late summer feeding aggregations - disappearing beyond our horizon due to our behaviour,” he said.

Sanpark marine biologist Alison Kock said boats and ships needed to be vigilant and reduce speed in the presence of whales. “There is a large number of southern right and humpback whales in the Cape Town area on the Atlantic seaboard side, especially for this time of year.

“People are reminded that the law requires any person to keep at least 300m away from a whale and move away from it even if it approaches them. We need to respect these incredible ocean giants because it’s a privilege to have them on our doorstep,” she said.

Cape Times