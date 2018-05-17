The City says law enforcement officers attending to a complaint at a Grassy Park school knocked down a 12-year-old girl with their car. She later died at the scene.

City law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyson said the incident occurred on Tuesday when officers responded to an urgent call from a colleague who reported a gang threat at the school.

“The officers were on their way to an urgent call from a law enforcement school resource officer for assistance with a gang threat at a Grassy Park school.

On Ottery Road, Philippi, opposite the Ottery Cemetery, the officers collided with the 12-year-old girl, who tragically succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

“The matter has been reported to SAPS and a full investigation into the accident will be conducted.”

He said the City extended its heartfelt condolences to the family and would also offer them counselling.

In the meantime, police have appealed to witnesses to come forward.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant André Traut said they were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

He said any witnesses to the accident can contact the investigating officer, Ricardo Coetzee, at 0719149663 or 021 690 1515.