Pupils at Tazne van Wyk's school receiving counselling after gruesome discovery









Tazne van Wyk’s great-grandmother, Magdalene Khan, breaks down while touching a memory board filled with pictures of the bright young girl. Picture: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The usually busy Eurecon Primary School playground in Elsies River, where murdered 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk was enrolled, was empty on Thursday as the school closed early to mourn her death. Children as young as six have been offered counselling following the discovery of their friend’s body in a stormwater pipe in Worcester. The man who is apparently behind all the trauma is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of kidnapping and murder, and more charges against him are expected. Tazne was reported missing on February 7 after being last seen going to a nearby shop to buy an ice lolly. The 54-year-old suspect immediately became a person of interest, and was nabbed in Cradock this week after being on the run for nearly three weeks.

“As family we would like to thank everyone who helped search for Tazne. I want to know from the president: how could you allow someone like this out of jail ? How many more children must die?” her aunt Samantha Viljoen asked.

The suspect was released on parole in October 2016 after being sentenced to 10 years behind bars for culpable homicide in 2008.

Two days before Tazne’s disappearance, the suspect was expected in court again, but the matter could not proceed because he did not pitch for his case.

Tazne’s father, Terence Manuel, broke down several times on Thursday during a Cape Times visit to the area.

Her mother, Carmen van Wyk, has been admitted to hospital.

The Western Cape Education Department said four counsellors were sent to the school.

SA Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen visited the family home and condemned the killing of the little girl.

He said it was important to engage the parole board to consult residents before granting parole to offenders of serious crimes.

“I don’t think we can allow people like that in our communities. Some crime categories should not allow people in the community,” said Nissen.

A moment of silence in honour of Tazne was held outside Parliament during a Cosatu-led march.

The crowd demanded National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli encourage effective resources to be implemented in communities to protect children.

“We have heard your grievance and we will communicate them with the committees of Parliament that are dealing with the issues.

"We cannot allow people in our neighbourhoods to commit crime.

“We need to protect our children, women and the elderly people who are being abused so that safety is not only dependent on the state,” said Tsenoli.

Provincial police commissioner Yolisa Matakata has hailed the diligence of the detective team involved, as well as the search parties.

She said while the arrest would not bring Tazne back, the incarceration of the suspect would send a stern warning to would-be perpetrators.

“In a province that is notorious for crimes against women and children, we reiterate our resolve to ensure the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to book in order to face the full might of the law,” said Matakata.

Cape Times